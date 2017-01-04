CNN uses image from video game to depict Russian hacking

In a recent story about President Obama's new sanctions against Russia for its alleged role in cyberattacks targeting the US elections, CNN grabbed a screenshot from the extremely popular RPG Fallout 4.

Instead of presenting evidence of Russian hacking, Western mainstream media outlets are continuing to peddle fiction, adding drama with every new story they publish.

CNN, which dubs itself as the “most trusted name in news,” has arguably topped the ranks of “fake news” outlets when it published yet another story on the subject of Russia hacking the US election. This time, alongside the baseless accusations, CNN decide to use an image from a popular video game Fallout 4 to help illustrate to its audience what Russian hacking actually looks like.

Shortly after the gaffe was caught by Reddit users, CNN changed the image to a stern looking Obama. This, however, did not prevent a screenshot of the previous image from going viral.

If before CNN was simply presenting fiction as fact, now it is also illustrating it using video game art. It’s difficult to imagine how a news story can get any more fake than this.