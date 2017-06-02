CNN throws Hillary Clinton under the bus, wishing her to “fade away” (Video)

When the ‘Clinton News Network’ tries to distance themselves from Hilary, then you know that things are bad for the former US Presidential candidate.

This CNN panel actually mocks Hillary Clinton, which is a stunning occurrence for a cable news network that at one point worshipped Hillary as the second coming…

“A lot of [Democrats] would prefer to have her fade away…”

During her disastrous Code Conference interview, Hillary Clinton said, “I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost.”

Not even CNN can explain away Hillary’s 25 excuses for losing the election…while not admitting that she was mostly to blame for losing to Donald Trump.

What will CNN stand for now that the “Clinton” in CNN is on the way out?

Maybe the “Clown News Network.”

What do you think?