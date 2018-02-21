CNN harasses lady outside her home in Florida, accusing her of helping Russian bots (Video)

CNN is now stalking private citizens.
CNN sent a reporter to the home of an lady in Florida to harass her about ‘Russian collusion’ and even insinuate that she is a supporter of Russian trolls and bots.
The madness over fake “Russian troll” hysteria is reaching ridiculous and disgusting levels.
CNN has obviously lost its mind and crossed a very big red line by harassing private citizens and accusing them of being Russian troll supporters. Mark Dice demolishes Fake News CNN…
