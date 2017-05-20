CNN finds “anonymous source” that says James Comey now thinks Trump tried to influence him

Anonymous Source: James Comey now believes Trump was trying to influence him.

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify publicly before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

Comey has gone on record swearing under oath that he “had never” been influenced during an investigation, and that if he had he would have reported it immediately.

If Comey failed to report such “obstruction” than, to put it simply, he would be put in jail.

Clearly disappointed to have been left out of the headline heroics from Friday night (courtesy of The Washington Post and The New York Times), CNN has decided that anon-sourced perspectives on officials' feelings now warrants reportage. The latest in the sad sage of mainstream media's downward spiral, as The Hill reports, is that former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify that he believes President Trump was deliberately trying to meddle in the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election, according to a report late Friday.

CNN now reports that, according to anonymous source, Comey has had a change of heart and believes that President Trump intended to influence him…

Former FBI Director James Comey now believes that President Donald Trump was trying to influence his judgment about the Russia probe, a person familiar with his thinking says, but whether that influence amounts to obstruction of justice remains an open question. “You have to have intent in order to obstruct justice in the criminal sense,” the source said, adding that “intent is hard to prove.” Comey will testify publicly before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day, the panel’s leaders announced Friday.

We are left asking if these “anonymous sources” are indeed real people, or simply made up to push an agenda geared towards Trump’s impeachment. To date not one “anonymous source” has been identified.

Zerohedge further notes that the central question at that blockbuster hearing will be whether Comey believed the President was trying to interfere with his investigation.