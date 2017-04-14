CNN CONFIRMS: Obama used British Intelligence sources to spy on candidate Trump

Back when the mainstream media cared about Trump’s collusion with Russia, and Fox News was pushing the narrative that Obama collected Trump’s conversations in an effort to politically assassinate a presidential candidate, Fox News contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano went on Fox and Friends and floated the possibility that former President Obama circumvented US law, and employed British intelligence surveil the Trump campaign.

Napolitano said that his assertion was confirmed by 3 separate sources.

The Obama administration and foreign intelligence agencies issued immediate denials, as expected. The liberal left, mainstream media labeled Napolitano’s statement as pure “conspiracy theory”.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump

Here’s what Napolitano said nearly one month ago…

“Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ.” “What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. They have 24/7 access to the NSA database.” “So by simply having two people go to them saying, ‘President Obama needs transcripts of conversations involving candidate Trump, conversations involving president-elect Trump,’ he’s able to get it, and there’s no American fingerprints on this.”

Napolitano was suspended from Fox News for his comments.

Now with the entire news cycle completely absorbed in Trump’s ramp up to war with Syria, the Obama “wiretap” scandal has been completely forgotten.

Which lends itself to perfect timing for CNN to confirm that British Intelligence agencies were sweeping up Trump’s conversations and passing them on the their US counterparts…a convenient FISA warrant loophole, allowing Obama to spy on Trump, and then leak those conversations to the media.

This is a huge revelation, but in the shadow of WW3, few outlets will report this, and even fewer people will take note of the misdeeds of former POTUS Obama.

British and other European intelligence agencies intercepted communications between associates of Donald Trump and Russian officials and other Russian individuals during the campaign and passed on those communications to their US counterparts, US congressional and law enforcement and US and European intelligence sources tell CNN. The communications were captured during routine surveillance of Russian officials and other Russians known to western intelligence. British and European intelligence agencies, including GCHQ, the British intelligence agency responsible for communications surveillance, were not proactively targeting members of the Trump team but rather picked up these communications during what’s known as “incidental collection,” these sources tell CNN. The European intelligence agencies detected multiple communications over several months between the Trump associates and Russian individuals — and passed on that intelligence to the US. The US and Britain are part of the so-called “Five Eyes” agreement (along with Canada, Australia and New Zealand), which calls for open sharing among member nations of a broad range of intelligence.

