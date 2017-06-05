CNN BUSTED using crisis actors to stage “Muslim outrage” in London after terror attacks (Video)

Any doubt CNN is fake news? Doubt no more.

CNN was busted using crisis actors to stage muslim outrage after the London Bridge terror attack.

Being one of the more inept tentacles of the deep state, CNN was apparently caught staging Fake News in the aftermath of the ISIS claimed London attacks which claimed 7 lives and injured 48. While ISIS supporters are celebrating the attacks, MSM propagandists have been hard at work pushing the “religion of peace” narrative – trotting out hijabbed women and a child to hold signs expressing Muslim outrage at the terrorist attacks.

This was no ‘organic’ protest against terrorism, but instead, appears to be a staged CNN ploy to deliver its “Islamophobia” narrative.

Everything was caught on video…

In true establishment propaganda sharing, the AP also used CNN’s staged crisis actor outrage photos…

London’s Borough neighborhood offers safety and a place to sleep for hundreds amid the chaos of terror attack. https://t.co/Bz6egjzA9a — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2017

Here is CNN responds to the staged outrage and use of crisis actors…

Katie Hopkins did not let CNN get away with such canned PR statements noting that the same protesters were appearing in multiple London locations?