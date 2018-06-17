Citizens chase down taxi driver who crashed into 6 pedestrians in Moscow (Video)

Yesterday we got our first 2018 World Cup scare.

A Moscow taxi driver lost control of his car and drove his vehicle onto a crowded sidewalk near Red Square, injuring seven people, including two Mexican nationals who had come to Russia for the World Cup.

The accident occurred on the busy, city center Ilyinka Street, where tourists and locals were out celebrating the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Video footage of the crash shows a yellow cab accelerating out of its lane onto the sidewalk, where it ran into several pedestrians before crashing into a road sign. Six pedestrians were slightly injured, while one woman received medium injuries, according to authorities.

Here is the tragic accident caught on video, that at the moment is being blamed on the driver falling asleep at the wheel. The driver attempted to flee the site of the crash, with a angry crowd of 10-20 men chasing after him. It remains unclear whether local citizens apprehended the suspect, or if police got to him first.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Наезд такси в Москве.. жесть какая-то. pic.twitter.com/09XTwbZNPw — Борисыч (@Borisich_glass) June 16, 2018

Via RT…

“According to preliminary data, the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the car,” Moscow police said, after questioning the detained suspect and launching a criminal probe into the incident. The man, who insists he had not driven into the crowd on purpose, had a Kyrgyz driving license and had worked as a taxi driver in Moscow for just about a month. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the driver was not drunk and claims he fled only because he was disoriented and scared. He reportedly said he was falling asleep after working all night, and had “accidentally” pressed the accelerator instead of brakes. Photos of the man’s car, posted by the city’s traffic authority, showed it where it came to a halt, without its fender and straddling a fully-bent signpost.

Вот так выглядит место аварии сейчас. pic.twitter.com/6PJgNbb17j — ЦОДД (@gucodd) June 16, 2018

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.