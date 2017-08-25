CIA colludes with Congress to brand Wikileaks a “hostile non-state intelligence agency”

In April, Trump’s newly appoint CIA Director Mike Pompeo branded WikiLeaks a “hostile non-state intelligence agency” which, according to Zerohedge, meant that Wikileaks would not be afforded the protections of the First Amendment under the constitution.

Assange infuriated CIA officials when WikiLeaks began publishing a series of leaks called Vault 7. The Vault 7 documented detailed the CIA’s hacking procedures and software capability.

CIA Dir Pompeo claims “Assange has no 1st Amendment freedoms” after Washington Post Op Ed https://t.co/bhqFcXTzze https://t.co/1zZWAjJUVY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2017

Pompeo has not stopped his drive to do away with Julian Assange and Wikileaks. Zerohedge reports…

An angry Julian Assange slammed efforts to officially classify his whistleblowing organization as a “non-state hostile intelligence service”, decrying it as an attempt to put the “Pompeo Doctrine” into law. In its annual “intelligence authorization”, the Senate Intelligence Committee proposed to effectively declare WikiLeaks a terrorist media organization. “It is the sense of Congress that WikiLeaks and the senior leadership of WikiLeaks resemble a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors and should be treated as such a service by the United States,” the bill states. Published on Friday, the Senate committee passed the bill late last month on a 14-1 vote, with only Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon voting against the measure, citing “legal, constitutional and policy implications” that the WikiLeaks provision may entail. In response, Assange tweeted a statement slamming the “absurd” decision to brand a media organizations in such a way. “It is equivalent to suggesting that the CIA is a media organization. Publishers publish what they obtain. Intelligence agencies do not.”

Realizing the gravity of the situation of becoming a persona non grata to the US government (and CIA), Assange then siad that “it is an interesting thought experiment to consider where other media outlets lay on this spectrum. It is clear that if the ‘Pompeo doctrine’ applies to WikiLeaks then it applies equally if not more so to other serious outlets.” More: https://t.co/ZmZenqzh7k pic.twitter.com/Kra0T7jSID — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 23, 2017