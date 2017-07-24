Chuck Schumer admits Hillary Clinton’s loss was all about her lack of message, NOT Russia

Chuck Schumer slams Hillary Clinton and Democrats for losing elections...Russia is not to blame.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer finally has some issues with Hillary Clinton’s 25 plus excuses for losing the US election to Donald Trump.

Schumer also came clean and admitted that Russia is not to blame for the election loss, but rather a lack of a message to voters.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that Democrats, not Russia, are to blame for Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Trump.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things – [James] Comey, Russia – you blame yourself.” “So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

The Hill reports that the reason for Schumer’s sudden honesty is a rebranding effort for the Democrat party.

The Democratic party is planning to unveil a new agenda which includes the slogan, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future,” and Schumer vows that it’s an expression “that everyone will use – a better deal for workers, a better deal for women, a better deal for prescription-drug buyers.” Schumer said the new agenda “is not about moving the party left or right, and it’s not about appealing to one coalition or another. A strong, sharp-edged, populist, bold economic message appeals to the Obama coalition and the people who voted for Trump – former Democrats who voted for Trump.”

Via Zerohedge…