Christmas spirit returns to liberated Aleppo after 4 years of terror (VIDEO)

The people of Aleppo have waited for this moment for far too long. After terrorist groups first entered the city back in 2012, Christmas and all other holidays were not only canceled, they were replaced with destruction, carnage and despair. For four excruciating years civilians lived in a city besieged by the world’s most heinous men from ISIS, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.
But in December 2016, Christmas came early when, after months of fierce battle, the Syrian army with the aid of Russian air support, technical assistance and special forces, finally liberated the country’s largest city from terrorist control.
As the mainstream media continue sympathizing with the terrorists, peddling lies about the city’s fate, one thing is certain – nothing can stop the holiday spirit and joy from returned to the hearts of the people who have endured and sacrificed more than most in the world can ever imagine or comprehend. They’ve truly deserved it.
Merry Christmas, Aleppo!
RT reports:
Balconies of houses around the square were festooned with Syrian and Russian flags, as hundreds of members of the Christian minority of what was once Syria’s biggest city, celebrated a symbolic return to normality, following the recapture of the city by government forces earlier in December.
A brass band played seasonal standards, and many filmed the ceremony – an unusual sign of ordinary civilian life – on their smartphones.
Across the city, the UN-monitored evacuation of rebels and civilians who do not wish to live under government control is close to completion. Government forces are expected to enter the eastern districts of Aleppo within days.