China teams up with Russia in Vostok 2018 military drills. NATO’s worst fear becomes reality (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 91.
Alex Christoforou

1 min ago

Russia’s Vostok-2018 drills are scheduled to take place in late August and early September, which will involve Russian troops deployed to the Eastern and Central Military Districts, as well as the Northern Fleet.

This year, China will take part in the strategic military drills. The Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday…

“In accordance with an agreement reached by China and Russia, the parties will hold joint military drills at the Tsugol training range in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region on September 11-15.”

The drills are aimed at strengthening a growing military partnership between China and Russia as the two neighboring countries increase their ability to jointly respond to security threats, and ensure regional peace, stability and security.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst, from Moscow, Mark Sleboda break down the significance of having China take part in the Vostok 2018 drills, which will involve 3,200 Chinese military personnel, more than 900 pieces of weapons, and 30 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Via Zerohedge

Over the past half year the West has increasingly taken note of the significantly heightened pace of both Chinese and Russian military spending and surprising leaps forward in terms defense tech advances.

Even when Chinese or Russian systems fail, as with recent news of a nuclear-powered cruise missile touted by Putin as having “unlimited range” but now apparently lost at the bottom of the sea, Western press takes notice, and a number of Pentagon officials have also warned especially of rapidly advancing Chinese systems.

Increasingly, the two powers are cooperating more directly as with Russia’s upcoming military games, said to be the largest such exercise since the Soviet Union, where China is set to participate my sending a mass contingency of elite troops.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will participate by sending about 3,200 elite forces troops, along with 30 fix-wing aircraft and helicopters to the Russian-hosted exercises.

Russia’s biggest military games in 35 years, called the Vostok 2018 exercises, are set to begin at the Tsugol training range in Russia’s Far East Trans-Baikal region on September 11, and are scheduled to go through the 15th.

Crucially, one major element to the games sure to attract the attention of Washington military planners is the inclusion of simulated nuclear weapons attacks. Both countries are among the world’s major longtime nuclear armed powers, and both happen to be in the midst of soaring tensions with the United States — Russia the target of sanctions and wide-ranging accusations of election meddling, and China in a trade war that sees no signs of abating.

The SCMP cites one Beijing based military expert, Zhou Chenming, to explain that the PLA is seeking to gain greater military experience as its last major combat theater stretches all the way back to the Vietnam War.

Additionally, Zhou told the SCMP“China also wants to show its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing various diplomatic challenges, especially criticism from the US Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo] over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.” The Chinese military expert further cited that the games’ site location was chosen carefully and deliberately with this in mind.

Putin wants to use the Russian military’s war games with the PLA to show its military muscle, but he doesn’t want to irritate the United States too much and raise the possibility of a misjudgment by the Trump administration, so he chose the less sensitive Trans-Baikal region in the Far East, far from US allies in Europe,” Zhou said.

In response to the impending Vostok-18 games Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said“We urge Russia to take steps to share information regarding its exercises and operations in Europe to clearly convey its intentions and minimize and potential misunderstanding.”

The US defense official further indicated the games will be closely watched by U.S. intelligence agencies due to Russia’s willingness to simulate nuclear combat. “It’s their strategic messaging,” the Pentagon official said of both Russia and China.

There’s also reports that both countries are experimenting with the development of smaller, tactical nuclear weapons, which of further concern for US defense preparedness.

Earlier this week Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced the exercises would be the largest since the Soviet Union conducted its Zapad-81 maneuvers, which saw the deployment of hundreds of thousands of Soviet troops and logistics staff.

“This is the largest armed forces training event since the Zapad-81 maneuvers, it has acquired the status of an international exercise and is of unprecedented scale both in terms of spatial scope as well as the strength of military command and control entities, troops, and forces involved,” Shoygu said, while also announcing the Chinese PLA would participate, as well as auxiliary units from the Mongolian armed forces.

Senator John McCain: Historical Figure or Personification of Neocon Empire?

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 90.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss the passing away of John McCain, his legacy of war and neocon empire, and how history will judge the Senator from Arizona.

Via Zerohedge

Senator John McCain has died at the age of 81, according to the New York Times. The Republican congressman and two-time presidential candidate passed at 4:28 p.m. at his Arizona home on Saturday.

According to a statement from his office, Mr. McCain died at 4:28 p.m. local time. He had suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017. –NYT

McCain’s family announced on Friday that the Senator had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, a year after the Vietnam War hero announced his prognosis.

“John has surpassed expectations for his survival,” the family said, adding that the disease’s progression and McCain’s age, 81, had led him to stop treatment for the “aggressive glioblastoma.” “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family said.

Full statement below:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

His daughter, Meghan McCain tweeted:

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.

McCain, a harsh critic of President Trump who hand-delivered the controversial “Steele dossier” to FBI Director James Comey, returned to the Senate in July 2017 after emergency brain surgery to become the deciding vote that killed the GOP’s repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

McCain specifically requested that President Trump not attend his funeral, instead insisting that Vice President Mike Pence attend the service in Washington’s National Cathedral.

His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship. –NYT

Meanwhile, McCain associates have been quietly spreading the word that they want a “McCain person” to eventually fill his Senate seat – “a roster that includes his wife, Cindy.

The matter of succession for the McCain seat — a topic of such intense discussion that Republicans officials here joke that Washington lawyers know Arizona election law better than any attorney in the state — is officially verboten among party officials and the senator’s friends. They are determined to reward him with the same good ending that his friend Senator Edward M. Kennedy enjoyed before he succumbed to brain cancer in 2009.

In May, Frank Bruni detailed in the NYT the Arizona Senator’s battles with President Trump – who McCain has criticized for his “half-baked, spurious nationalism.

The son and grandson of four-star admirals, McCain was shot down over Hanoi during Vietnam, suffering broken limbs and enduring torture for approximately two years.

McCain lost the 2000 GOP nomination to George W. Bush and the 2008 US election to Barack Obama – admitting that he regretted picking Alaska Governor Sarah Palin over Joe Lieberman.

lifelong war hawk, McCain strongly advocated for military action in several countries, including; Iraq, Syria, Kosovo, North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran. McCain supported the Al-Qaeda-aligned Free Syrian Army, calling for arming them with heavy weapons in order to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The New York Times has published a comprehensive eulogy / biography here.

Several statements have been issued in response to McCain’s death:

Via Axios

Former Vice President Joe Biden said, “McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of McCain’s closest friends in the Senate, tweeted: “America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he wants to rename one of the Senate office buildings after McCain:

“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”

RT Says U.S. Prepares New Bombing Raid to Topple Assad in Syria

The U.S. Government is positioning weaponry for another bombing-raid to punish Syria for having Assad as its President.
Eric Zuesse

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

A report from Russian Television asserts that the U.S. Government is positioning weaponry for yet another bombing-raid to punish Syria for having Bashar al-Assad as its President.

Headlining “Terrorists readying chemical attack to frame Damascus & provide pretext for US strikes” RT reported on Saturday, August 25th, that “The US and its allies are preparing new airstrikes on Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that militants are poised to stage a chemical weapons attack in order to frame Damascus and provide a pretext for the strikes.”

A day prior, Eva Bartlett, who reports for several news-media, headlined at RT “Bolton calls on Al-Qaeda to stage more chemical attacks in Syria” and said, “In a move that was entirely predictable, the US administration is once again threatening to bomb Syria if there is a ‘chemical weapons attack’.”

There is considerable evidence that all of the prior alleged chemical-weapons attacks by Syria’s Government against innocent non-combatants were, in some instances, actually staged and photographed by the White Helmets and other supporters of jihadist groups in Syria, or else were actual chemical attacks which had been perpetrated by those jihadist groups in order to serve as ‘justification’ for the U.S. and its allies to bomb Syria so as to help those jihadists to bring down Syria’s Government. (The CIA and King Saud have been unsuccessfully trying, ever since 1949, to take over the committedly secular, non-sectarian, nation of Syria. In fact, the CIA perpetrated two of the three Syrian coups that were carried out in 1949.)

For example, back on 19 December 2013, Seymour Hersh, who has been pretty much banned from U.S. news-media ever since he started reporting and exposing lies by the George W. Bush Administration about terrorism, headlined in the London Review of Books“Whose Sarin?” and he reported that “in recent interviews with intelligence and military officers and consultants past and present, I found intense concern, and on occasion anger, over what was repeatedly seen as the deliberate manipulation of intelligence” in order to ‘justify’ U.S. invasions, now in Syria, as also in other countries. He boldly noted that “The press would follow suit. The UN report on 16 September confirming the use of sarin was careful to note that its investigators’ access to the attack sites, which came five days after the gassing, had been controlled by rebel forces.” He wrote that, “Theodore Postol, a professor of technology and national security at MIT, reviewed the UN photos with a group of his colleagues and concluded that the large calibre rocket was an improvised munition that was very likely manufactured locally. He told me that it was ‘something you could produce in a modestly capable machine shop’. The rocket in the photos, he added, fails to match the specifications of a similar but smaller rocket known to be in the Syrian arsenal. The New York Times, again relying on data in the UN report, also analysed the flight path of two of the spent rockets that were believed to have carried sarin, and concluded that the angle of descent ‘pointed directly’ to their being fired from a Syrian army base more than nine kilometres from the landing zone. Postol, who has served as the scientific adviser to the chief of naval operations in the Pentagon, said that the assertions in the Times and elsewhere ‘were not based on actual observations’.” He noted that: “The White House’s misrepresentation of what it knew about the attack, and when, was matched by its readiness to ignore intelligence that could undermine the narrative. That information concerned al-Nusra, the Islamist rebel group designated by the US and the UN as a terrorist organisation.”

Actually, ever since 2012, the U.S. Government was actually employing Al Nusra, which was the name given to Al Qaeda’s Syrian branch. In fact, as an intelligence-analyst, Bill Roggio, reported and documented extensively throughout December 2012 (and I quoted from and linked-to extensively in an article five years later), the U.S. basically hired Nusra as its agency to train and lead the vast majority of the forces (all but the few who weren’t jihadists) that were trying to overthrow and replace Syria’s Government, back in 2012.

Furthermore, on 14 January 2014, the detailed report by Dr. Postol and his MIT colleague Richard Lloyd, was made public, and it asserted, with unambiguous clarity: “The US Government’s Interpretation of the Technical Intelligence It Gathered Prior to and After the August 21 Attack CANNOT POSSIBLY BE CORRECT.” They proved that Obama had been lying, but didn’t put it in those words, because that would have made it be totally banned from any but very ‘alternative’ news-media in the U.S. (such as you might be reading here).

The next day, January 15th, McClatchy newspapers ran an article (and all other mainstream U.S. ’news’ media continued to ignore the MIT study) “New analysis of rocket used in Syria chemical attack undercuts U.S. claims”, which article included some of the study’s findings, but surrounded those by, and closed with, mainstream authorities (as if those two MIT specialists in the matter weren’t also that) denigrating the very idea, for irrelevant reasons. The closing of that McClatchy article was: “Some say they are worried that the failure to declare one delivery system may also mean that other items went undeclared. ‘The most likely explanation for some of the delivery systems not showing up on the chemical declaration is that Assad doesn’t want to incriminate himself or his regime,’ said Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association.” In other words: the U.S. Government’s mouthpieces simply couldn’t deny the facts that were in the Lloyd-Postol report, so they deflected to other, far less relevant, matters, to help McClatchy deceive Americans.

From that moment onward, there could be no reasonable doubt but that the U.S. Government was hiring Al Qaeda in Syria to lead the U.S. effort to replace Syria’s Government, by jihadists. The U.S. ’news’media lie — they consciously misrepresent — like the U.S. Government does, and all in service to the billionaires (and their paid agents) who control this country.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Manafort aims for pardon, as Michael Cohen gets played by Hillary’s lawyer (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 89.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

Much is being written and discussed on mainstream media with regards to the Paul Manafort verdict, and the Michael Cohen plea deal. MSNBC and CNN are crying impeachment every other second, while more measured and grounded analysts are unable to find how paying hush money to extortionists, from personal funds, affects Trump’s presidency in the slightest.

Perhaps this comment from Zerohedge sums it all up…

BULLSHIT!

“Michael Cohen’s FAILURE TO REPORT A $130,000 hush money payment TO THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION”

That’s all folks.

~~~~~~~~~~~

1. It is not illegal to pay extortionists.

2. ANY money (campaign or personal) that is spent by a candidate to “influence” the election outcome must be reported.

Was the reason/intent for the Bimbo payment political or was it personal?

A. Did Trump pay to spare his family the embarrassment?

B. Did Trump pay because the revelation would have changed the election results?

If “A” then NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED and you can easily argue that “A” was a bigger motivator than “B”…Trump was already “Losing badly” in the polls…it was over for him…so he was just trying to spare his family further embarrassment.

There is no way the prosecution can prove Trump made the payment solely because he thought it would help him win…Trump has paid Bimbos before and this was really just a routine PERSONAL transaction for him to hide his scoundrel-ness from his wife and kids. Slimey, yes, but illegal no…and we ALL KNEW Trump was a pussy-grabbing son-of-a-bitch well before this payment and one more Bimbo payoff wouldn’t have changed anything; “Everyone knew” Hillary had it wrapped up.

If “B” then COHEN fucked up not reporting the payment for his client. If Trump instructed Cohen not to report, then Trump AND Cohen fucked up…impeachable offense…LOL…not even close….LONG legal precedent of just paying a fine.

@@@@@@@@

Edit:

What we’re seeing here is collusion between the:

MSM – Editors coordinating their papers to bring down Trump.

Social Media Companies – suppressing as many Rightwing voices as possible.

The Democrats and people within the government – piling on in anyway possible.

A coordinated, covert, “regime change” is in process America; the future of your country is in the balance.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the tale of two legal narratives. One man appears to be well served under his current legal representation, while the other man ratted out his former boss under the advice of a lawyer who has been part of Hillary Clinton’s inner circle for decades.

