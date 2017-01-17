Chicago Cubs visit White House, and POTUS Obama spends over 5 minutes talking about himself

Outgoing POTUS Barack Obama refers to himself 40 times during the Chicago Cubs visit to the White House.

Outgoing US President Barack Obama, a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, welcomed the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House for his last official event as president.

After five minutes of talking about his favorite subject, himself, Obama finally acknowledged the Cub’s remarkable Championship season….but not before POTUS let the baseball world know that his team, cross town rival Chicago White Sox won the World Series a decade before the Cubs.

The American Mirror reports…

It may have been the Chicago Cubs’ day at the White House, but that didn’t stop President Obama from repeatedly talking about himself while honoring them. In what he called his final ceremony at the White House, Obama delivered roughly 22 minutes of remarks about the Cubs’ World Series win, and in the process, managed to refer to himself 40 times.

On a day meant to honor the Chicago Cub’s long awaited World Series victory, POTUS Obama recalled his baseball memories as a Chicago White Sox fan, and their Championship season almost 11 years ago…