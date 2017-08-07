Chelsea Clinton is campaigning for daughters to visit their mothers in prison. Twitter explodes with humor…

Chelsea Clinton is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Clinton made it too easy for users on twitter to spot the irony in Chelsea’s “kids to prison to see their moms” tweet.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Left-wing media darling, Chelsea Clinton, who is known for doing absolutely nothing in her life besides skate by with her ‘Clinton’ surname tweeted about little girls visiting their mothers in prison–and the internet responded accordingly. Chelsea Clinton sent out a tweet Saturday morning, “Inside a Girl Scout Program That Brings Kids to Prison to See Their Moms’

Inside a Girl Scout Program That Brings Kids to Prison to See Their Moms https://t.co/I4SV5ZoyDw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 5, 2017

Twitter lit up with the obvious reply to Chelsea’s tweet…

That must give you hope #ChelseaHubell to see your mom in a few years after she’s locked up. #ClintonCrimes — Richard Torquato (@RichardTorquato) August 5, 2017

Are you planning your trips to prison to go see your mother! #LockHerUp — AintLifeGreat (@LoveAbeagle) August 5, 2017

Where all bad mothers belong pic.twitter.com/OtS9Fj3V6C — JohnBCool (@JohnBCool) August 5, 2017

That will be very convenient for you to be able to visit your mother — Batman (@MSGDWC) August 5, 2017

Don’t worry, you’ll get to visit your mom in jail too — Jasmine (@nodak2nova) August 5, 2017

You’ll be bringing your kids to prison for Grandma/Grandpa visits next year. — Laurie Jo (@40lauriejo) August 5, 2017

Obviously you love this, for you may need it to visit your Mom one day soon. That is, if there is any justice left in America — Thomas Yendall (@TYendall) August 5, 2017

You and your parents should be in prison for what you did in Haiti alone. https://t.co/3kkA97LPVF — Scott Hulett (@scott_hulett) August 5, 2017

Oh fun! You should join so you can visit your mom when she’s in prison! — Bravo788 (@Bravo788) August 5, 2017

And one day soon, you’ll be doing the same thing. @HillaryClinton for prison!!!! — dont worry about it (@jaycjax) August 5, 2017

Hopefully the same program will be taking you to prison to visit your evil mother 👹 — Pet (@Pet00294503) August 5, 2017

OMG! Will they have a program like that for your kids to see Hillary in prison? 😂😂😂 — Pom Mom (@Pommom1121) August 5, 2017