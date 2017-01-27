Check out this bizarre video of a high school teacher pretending to shot President Trump in front of her students

This high school teacher gets triggered and begins to fire a water gun at a projection of President Trump.

File this video under pathetic, weird, and a bit disturbing. The video went viral.

On January 20, 2017, a public school teacher in Dallas, Texas, was recorded screaming, “DIE” as she fired a gun at a video projection of President Donald Trump as he was about to give his inaugural address.

The triggered teacher has been identified as Payal Modi.

I would not want this lady teaching my children.

The Dallas CBS local affiliate reports…