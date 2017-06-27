CENTCOM officials have “no idea” about White House claim that “Syria is planning chemical weapons”

State Department officials involved in coordinating such announcements said they were caught completely off guard by the warning.

Reports are starting to surface from US State Department and Pentagon sources that the White House’s bizarre claim that “potential” evidence exists showing Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack on some future date, is nothing but White House BS.

Buzzfeed News Editor Brandon Wall tweeted…

CENTCOM officials told @BuzzFeedNews they have “no idea” what prompted the White House’s Syria statement tonight https://t.co/BQKoPVyqNZ — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) June 27, 2017

The AP reports…

Several State Department officials typically involved in coordinating such announcements said they were caught completely off guard by the warning, which didn’t appear to be discussed in advance with other national security agencies. Typically, the State Department, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies would all be consulted before the White House issued a declaration sure to ricochet across foreign capitals. The officials weren’t authorized to discuss national security planning publicly and requested anonymity. A non-governmental source with close ties to the White House said the administration had received intelligence that the Syrians were mixing precursor chemicals for a possible sarin gas attack in either the east of south of the country, where government troops and their proxies have faced recent setbacks.

Buzzfeed News reports…

Five US defense officials reached by BuzzFeed News said they did not know where the potential chemical attack would come from, including one US Central Command official who had “no idea” about its origin. The officials said they were unaware the White House was planning to release its statement; usually such statements are coordinated across the national security agencies and departments before they are released. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on the matter and referred questions to the White House statement. A State Department spokesperson also referred BuzzFeed News to the White House statement and said the agency did not have anything to add.

The question on everyone’s mind is what is going on inside the White House…

Is this a Trump bluff to achieve some sort of political goal in Syria?

Is this sending a message to Saudi Arabia, ISIS and the White Helmets to go ahead and prepare a false flag chemical weapons attack?

Is this in reply to Seymour Hersh’s bombshell post which exposed the fact that President Donald Trump ignored important intelligence reports when he decided to attack Syria after he saw pictures of dying children?

Or is this just very poor internal White House communication, based on very poor evidence that not even the Pentagon can get corroborate?

What do you think?