Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ Princess Leia, passes away in Los Angeles

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, has died after suffering a heart attack.

Fisher was 60 years old.

LA Times reports…

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to global fame as the trail-blazing intergalactic heroine Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter with an acerbic comic flair, has died.

Fisher suffered a cardiac incident on Friday during a flight to Los Angeles from London, where she had been filming the third season of the Amazon comedy series “Catastrophe.” Upon landing, she was quickly rushed to UCLA Medical Center, but after three days in intensive care, she died, a family publicist confirmed.