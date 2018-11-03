Caravan exposes Democrat’s contempt for American middle class (Video)

The first caravan departed from Honduras one month ago and is now making its way through the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

More caravans have since formed from Honduras and El Salvador, and are following the lead caravan through Guatemala and Mexico.

At a press conference last Thursday, US President Trump reiterated his intention to take strong measures in response to the thousands of illegal migrants heading towards the US southern border. More than 5,000 members of the military have already been deployed, with the total number possibly reaching 15,000 troops.

Meanwhile, the neo-liberal elite are milking the migrant caravan issue to the best of their ability, days before the US midterm elections, as parents traveling in the US-bound caravan are taking legal action on behalf of their children against Trump’s border detention plans.

The parents of six minors are now, magically, plaintiffs in a civil action filed Thursday in a District of Columbia court against Trump and nine top Trump administration officials. Funny how non-US citizens stumble upon legal representation to file suit against US citizens, under US law.

The suit claims Trump “continues to abuse the law, including constitutional rights, to deter Central Americans from exercising their lawful right to seek asylum in the United States”.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the insanity surrounding the migrant caravan, that is racing towards the US southern border, and how all of this is simply more theater organized by an unhinged liberal left, that is hell bent on damaging Trump and Trump’s American vision before midterm elections.

