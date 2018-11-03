Connect with us

Caravan exposes Democrat’s contempt for American middle class (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 11.
The first caravan departed from Honduras one month ago and is now making its way through the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

More caravans have since formed from Honduras and El Salvador, and are following the lead caravan through Guatemala and Mexico.

At a press conference last Thursday, US President Trump reiterated his intention to take strong measures in response to the thousands of illegal migrants heading towards the US southern border. More than 5,000 members of the military have already been deployed, with the total number possibly reaching 15,000 troops.

Meanwhile, the neo-liberal elite are milking the migrant caravan issue to the best of their ability, days before the US midterm elections, as parents traveling in the US-bound caravan are taking legal action on behalf of their children against Trump’s border detention plans.

The parents of six minors are now, magically, plaintiffs in a civil action filed Thursday in a District of Columbia court against Trump and nine top Trump administration officials. Funny how non-US citizens stumble upon legal representation to file suit against US citizens, under US law.

The suit claims Trump “continues to abuse the law, including constitutional rights, to deter Central Americans from exercising their lawful right to seek asylum in the United States”.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the insanity surrounding the migrant caravan, that is racing towards the US southern border, and how all of this is simply more theater organized by an unhinged liberal left, that is hell bent on damaging Trump and Trump’s American vision before midterm elections.

“Mass Migration: Mortal Threat to Red State America,” By Patrick J. Buchanan

Among the reasons Donald Trump is president is that his natural political instincts are superior to those of any other current figure.

As campaign 2018 entered its final week, Trump seized upon and elevated the single issue that most energizes his populist base and most convulses our media elite.

Warning of an “invasion,” he pointed to the migrant caravan that had come out of Honduras and was wending its way through Mexico. He then threatened to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship.

As other caravans began to assemble in Central America, Trump said he would send, first 5,200 and then 15,000, troops to the border.

This ignited the predictable hysteria of the media elite who decried his “racism,” his “lying” and his “attack on the 14th Amendment.” Trump, they railed, is sending more troops to the Mexican border than we have in Syria or Iraq.

True. But to most Americans, the fate and future of the republic is more likely to be determined on the U.S.-Mexican border than on the border between Syria and Iraq.

Moreover, in challenging birthright citizenship, Trump has some constitutional history on his side.

The 14th Amendment, approved in 1868, was crafted to overturn the Dred Scott decision of 1857 and to guarantee citizenship and equal rights under law to freed slaves and their children.

Did it guarantee that everyone born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen?

No. In the 1884 Elk v. Wilkins decision, the Supreme Court ruled that John Elk, a Winnebago Indian born on a reservation, had not denied his constitutional right to vote, as he was not a U.S. citizen.

Not for 56 years, when Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, did Native Americans become U.S. citizens.

Also, the 14th Amendment confers citizenship on those born in the U.S. and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Children of foreign diplomats, though born here, are not citizens.

Most legal scholars do not think Trump can, by executive order, determine who is or is not a citizen under the 14th Amendment.

Yet should Trump issue an executive order and lose in the Supreme Court, the controversy could raise public consciousness and force Congress to enact legislation to clarify what the 14th Amendment precisely means.

Only Canada and the United States, among advanced nations, have birthright citizenship. No European country does. And the Conservative Party in Canada is moving to end it. Does it make sense to grant all the honor, privileges and rights of lifetime U.S. citizenship to anyone who can fly to the U.S. or evade the Border Patrol and have a baby?

Nor is this a small matter. The Pew Hispanic Center estimates that 6 percent of U.S. births (250,000 per year) are to undocumented immigrants.

Yet that 250,000 is a drop in the bucket compared to the total number of immigrants now coming. In 2016, President Obama’s last full year, 1.75 million legal and illegal immigrants arrived, a record.

With two months to go in 2017, the estimated arrivals of legal and illegal immigrants is 1.61 million.

Thus, in two years, 2016 and 2017, the United States will have absorbed more migrants, legal and illegal, than all the people of the 13 states when we became a nation.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are 44.5 million immigrants in the U.S. today, legal and illegal, a number that far exceeds the total U.S. population, North and South, at the time of the Civil War.

While almost all of our immigration before 1965 was from Europe, only 1 in 10 immigrants now comes from the Old Continent.

Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean provide a plurality of migrants, legal and illegal. They have displaced East Asia and South Asia — China, Korea, the Philippines, India — as the primary contributors to the burgeoning U.S. population.

We are assured that the greater the racial, ethnic, religious and cultural diversity we have, the stronger a nation we shall become. Whether true or not, we are going to find out.

For the European population of America, 90 percent of the country in 1965, will have fallen to about 60 percent by 2020, and whites are headed for minority status about 20 years after that.

Of America’s most populous states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — the first two are already minority-majority and the latter two are not far behind.

Yet the gaps between Asian and white Americans, and Hispanic and African-Americans — in income and wealth, crime rates and incarceration rates, test scores and academic achievements — are dramatic and are seemingly enduring.

To the frustration of egalitarians, the meritocracy of free and fair competition in this most diverse of great nations is producing an inequality of rewards and a visible hierarchy of achievement.

Politically, continued mass migration to the USA by peoples of color, who vote 70-90 percent Democratic, is going to change our country another way. Red state America will inevitably turn blue.

Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

Mr. Lavelle…you are FULL of it…You seem to be ignorant of what goes on in Central America – has been going on for decades…the US stirring up trouble wherever it can in order to gain foothold for US corporations. Supporting/installing despots and dictators a common occurrence as changing underwear. And this is nothing new…the rest of Latin America has had the ‘honour’ of experiencing the same Yankee treatment. If the war/fear mongering Yankee would stick their noses into their own business and leave the rest of the world alone, this planet would be a much nicer place to live.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 19:42
Crucible
Guest
Crucible

Not one of Lavelle’s best efforts. No new insights at all. And please please could he make the effort to curb his “OKs” – it seems every sentence he speaks end in’ok?’. It is as almost as annoying as his constant interruption of guests on Crosstalk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 3, 2018 21:40
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Uncontrolled and uncontrollable emigration, like it or not, is one of the fastest ways to destroy any country…and way of life…thus Americans can ask Hillary Clinton exactly WHO she is referring to that…”wants to destroy what you stand for and care about…” as her hat is hung solidly on the side of the “borderless” deviants. Woman needs a good mirror to hear herself…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 04:23
Vince Dhimos
Guest
Vince Dhimos

The trouble is, these troops may not be authorized to physically detain anyone. This could be a mostly political move to placate Trump’s constituents. Hopefully the bulk of them will be stopped but we can’t count on it. Remember, the troops were supposed to be out of Syria a long time ago too…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 05:38
Terry Wall
Guest
Terry Wall

Isn’t it just so convenient timing? To me it just keeps adding to the long list of engineered “false flags”, that so called “humans” use to retain power or submit to the “greed virus” that is rampant world wide.
Exactly why anyone with access to land would want to walk away to another country and eat factory raped food that is the base diet of Americans, shows the power of marketing bullshit.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 10:48
BarneyRubble
Guest
BarneyRubble

Why doesn’t the US lean on the government of Honduras to take better care of its’ own people so as not to produce a constant stream of economic refugees? Providing a military greeting for the migrant caravan when it finally arrives at the US border does nothing to address the root cause of the problem.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 16:25

