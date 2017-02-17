BUSTED: Wikileaks exposes the CIA meddling in France’s elections in 2012

Wikileaks has released three classified CIA espionage orders revealing details of a seven-month long spying campaign ahead of the 2012 French presidential election.

As the US liberal left, neocons, and media establishment continue to mislead the public with “fake news” Russian election hacking with zero evidence, the CIA has been busted with evidence that it did indeed hack the French elections in 2012.

Wikileaks delivered yet another devastating blow to the fiction that America is a champion of democracy, and free and fair elections worldwide.

According to Wikileaks, the CIA operation ran for 10 months from November 21, 2011, to September 29, 2012.

The CIA operation continued after the April-May 2012 French presidential election and well into the formation of the new French government.

Specific instructions tasked CIA officers to discover Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” as well as how he interacted with advisors. Clear evidence of US intelligence agency meddling in France’s democratic process.

The story is being reported by ZERO US main stream media outlets.

We know why. Facts like these show that it is not Russia, but the United States, that meddles in the elections of other sovereign nations.

RT did report on the Wikileaks CIA document leak. The documents can be downloaded here.

RELEASE: Full text of CIA orders targetting French presidential election including Hollande, Sarkozy & Le Pen https://t.co/BUrH14uePb pic.twitter.com/I4TDfbCvYA — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 16, 2017

Zerohedge reports…