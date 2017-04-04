Busted! Susan Rice lies, “I know nothing about” unmasking Trump staff (Video)

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice spoke with PBS last month, and had tough words for President Trump and his administration warning about the “profound dangers” of making false statements.

Turns out the only false statements coming out, are from Susan Rice’s mouth. And it’s not the first time.

Remember Susan Rice was the Obama staffer who pushed the fake news that Benghazi was all about a “video post”.

During the PBS interview with Judy Woodruff, Rice was asked point blank is she had any knowledge of the intelligence community’s alleged surveillance of Trump’s team.

Congressman Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asserted in March that he had seen evidence that some of the Trump transition team’s communications were surveilled by the Obama White House. Nunes said…

“What I’ve read seems to be some level of surveillance activity, perhaps legal, but I don’t know that it’s right and I don’t know if the American people would be comfortable with what I’ve read.”

Rice responded to Nunes’ claims on PBS with this flat out lie…

“I know nothing about this.” “I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today.” “So, today, I really don’t know to what Chairman Nunes was referring, but he said that whatever he was referring to was a legal, lawful surveillance, and that it was potentially incidental collection on American citizens.”

Bloomberg has confirmed that Rice was in fact the person who was doing the unmasking (aka spying, surveillance…call it what you want).