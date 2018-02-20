BUSTED: Robert Mueller’s ’13 Russian trolls indictment’ is a COPY + PASTE job from 2015 Ukrainian Radio Free Europe post

I am certain that Mueller and his team of cracker jack investigators are making shit up as they go along, in this entire “Russia collusion” (or is it now “meddling”) investigation…all the while sitting back and collecting million dollar paychecks from American taxpayers…laughing all the way to the bank at the hysteria they are purposefully creating.

Case in point, Mueller and his team completely lifted the pathetic ’13 Russian troll’ indictment from a propaganda article published on Ukraine’s Radio Free Europe web site way back in 2015.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

After sixteen months of investigations and over a year-and-a-half of the FBI and Obama administration spying on Donald Trump, his family, his business, his campaign, his transition team and his administration — Special Counsel Robert Mueller dropped an absolute nothing-burger on Friday in announcing charges against Russian operatives who sullied the US election process during the 2016 election and following Donald Trump’s victory. Click here for the best news on Russia >> The indictment named 13 Russian operatives from the internet Research Center LLC. in St. Petersburg who attempted to “interfere” with the 2016 US presidential election.

It appears Mueller and his team of far left attorneys copied much of their report from an earlier RFE article. 4chan has a thread alleging Robert Mueller and his high-priced sham investigators got all the names and the idea for his Russian indictment from a 2015 Radio Free Europe article. We plugged the article into Google translate (It’s in Ukrainian), and the article reads like the Mueller indictment.

Here is the Mueller indictment describing the Internet Research Agency LLC…

And here is the RFE article from 2015…

For the third year, first in St. Petersburg, in the village of Ol’hina, and then in the city itself, on the street Savushkina, in the building number 55 there is a mysterious organization, which is officially called the Limited Liability Company Internet Research, and unofficially nicknamed by its employees, the so-called “Kremlin trolls”, “the Ministry of Truth” . The official founder and director general of this organization is the retired militia colonel Mikhail Bystrov , and is funded by the Concord holding, headed by friend and chef of President Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin . Since 2000, this holding organizes banquets in the Kremlin, as well as cooperates with “Vointorg” and the Ministry of Defense. In the “Trust Ministry”, approximately 400 people, who change one at a time for 12 hours, sit around the computer around the clock and write in blogs – mostly in “Live Journal” or “VKontakte”. There are several departments. In one they are engaged in the blogosphere, in another they are preparing TK – technical tasks, in the third one – they comment on the news in Russian and foreign media , in the fourth – mount photos in the photoshop, forcing, say, heads of Navalny and Obama to the bodies of animals, and so on.

It gets better. The RFE post even has a photo of the Ministry of Justice headquarters in St. Petersburg…the same photo now being circulated all over the corrupt mainstream media.