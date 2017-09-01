BUSTED: Proof that James Comey investigation of Hillary Clinton was a complete sham

Explosive and damaging revelations that former FBI director James Comey was covering up for Hillary Clinton during the email investigation has been uncovered.

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley say then-FBI Director James Comey began drafting a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton from her criminal email scandal months before interviewing up to 17 key witnesses, and months before Comey supposedly addressed the US public to officially declare that Hillary Clinton committed no crimes that the FBI could see.

Talk about meddling and collusion in a US election…forget Russia, how about the FBI.

Tucker Carlson exposes that not only did the FBI conclude Hillary’s innocence before any investigation was started, but that the FBI also PAID FOR the infamous Trump Dossier published by Buzzfeed.

Tucker rightly points out…

“The FBI helped pay for oppo-research on Hillary’s opponent.”

Fox News’ Cheryl Casone brought up the report about Comey drafting a letter to exonerate Hillary Clinton before the investigation was even over.

President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton responded to Casone…

“And were protecting Hillary Clinton. He [Comey] began drafting his statement allegedly exonerating Hillary Clinton at least from a criminal charge back in May and April before his July statement and that was before 17 witnesses had been interviewed including Hillary Clinton.” “It explains why they were handing out immunity agreements like candy because it was a make believe investigation at that point because like Alice in Wonderland, Comey had come to his decision and the investigation would follow,”

