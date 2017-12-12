BUSTED: George Soros behind documentary film company organizing sexual misconduct smear against Trump

Multiple women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct held a news conference, calling on Congress to launch an investigation against the POTUS.

The women combined forces to hold a press conference organized by progressive, Democrat aligned non-profit documentary film company, Brave New Films.

CBS tweeted…

NEW: Women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual harassment and assault will speak at a news conference, hosted by @bravenewfilms, Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The women are calling for an investigation by Congress of sexual misconduct by the president.

NEW: Women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual harassment and assault will speak at a news conference, hosted by @bravenewfilms, Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The women are calling for an investigation by Congress of sexual misconduct by the president. pic.twitter.com/MSPevMF0os — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

The Democrat endorsed “war on women” is being used to try and remove Donald Trump from office, especially now that the Hillary Clinton made-up Russia-collusion probe is in complete shambles.

The Democrats’ sudden morality is political calculation, aimed at destroying President Trump.

The liberal left have set out two paths to destroying POTUS Trump…First path is the Robert Mueller investigation, which has been one big failure, and the second path is the “war on women” narrative, which is now just getting started.

The “war on women”, sexual misconduct strategy being used by the left to impeach Trump, involves sacrificing John Conyers and Al Franken (done that), and then rehashing the Trump sexual misconduct stories, using left aligned NGOs (like Brave New Films ) and mainstream media conduits (like Megyn Kelly).

We all know who Megyn Kelly is, and her very public disdain for Donald Trump, but who’s behind non-profit documentary film company Brave New Films?

If you said George Soros, then you nailed it.

According to the Brave New Films website, George Soros’ Open Society is one of their donors.

Brave New Films is also partnered with George Soros’ Media Matters, along with many other Democrat party aligned organizations.

According to their website, Brave New Films claims they are a “non-partisn”, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization…

Brave New Films is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that carries out the Brave New Films mission by creating and distributing educational films. Brave New Films Action Fund is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that conducts legislative activity necessary to carry out the mission of the Brave New Films family. Neither of the Brave New Films organizations makes contributions to or expressly advocates for the election or defeat of candidates for public office.

The Gateway Pundit notes that claiming to be non-partisan while far-left wing billionairre George Soros is one of their financial backers and partners is utterly ridiculous.