Connect with us

Latest

Video

British public destroys Theresa May with 16% approval for handling of Brexit negotiations (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 67.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

581 Views

According to a poll conducted by YouGov for The Sunday Times newspaper, the British public overwhelmingly oppose UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations with her EU partners.

To make matters even worse for a failing May, the poll also showed that more than a third of voters would support a new right-wing political party committed to quitting the European Union.

May’s political vulnerability was exposed by the YouGov poll, which found voters would even prefer buffoon politician Boris Johnson, who quit as her foreign minister two weeks ago, to negotiate with the EU and lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

Only 16% of UK voters say May is handling the Brexit negotiations well, compared with 34% who say that Johnson would do a better job.

With a little more than eight months to go before Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29 2019, the Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how Theresa May’s government, UK parliament, and the British public remain deeply divided over how to execute on the Brexit mandate.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via BusinessDay

May’s plans to keep a close trading relationship with the EU on goods thrust her government into crisis in July and there is speculation she could face a leadership challenge after two of her most senior ministers, including Johnson, resigned recently in protest.

Only one in 10 voters would pick the government’s proposed Brexit plans if there were a second referendum, according to the poll. Almost half think it would be bad for Britain.

The new Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, said on Sunday the prime minister was still trying to persuade members of the cabinet that her strategy was the best way forward.

Raab also warned that Britain could refuse to pay a £39bn divorce bill to the EU if it does not get a trade deal.

It is a threat that has been used before by ministers.

Speaking to the BBC, Raab refused to deny reports that the government is planning to stockpile food or use a section of motorway in England as a lorry park to deal with increased border checks if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Asked about a story in The Sun newspaper that the government was planning to stockpile processed food, Raab initially replied “no”.

He then added: “That kind of selective snippet that makes it into the media, to the extent that the public pay attention to it, I think is unhelpful.”

The possibility of leaving without a trade deal has increased, with May facing rebellions from different factions in her party. She only narrowly won a series of votes on Brexit in parliament last week.

The Sunday Times poll found that voters are increasingly polarised, with growing numbers of people alienated from the two main political parties.

About 38% of people would vote for a new right-wing party that is committed to Brexit, while almost a quarter would support an explicitly far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Islam party, the poll found.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, are in discussions about forming a new right-wing movement, according to The Sunday Times.

Half of voters would support remaining in the EU if there were a second referendum, the poll found, a level of support found in other surveys this year.

YouGov spoke to 1,668 adults in Britain on July 19 and 20, according to The Sunday Times, which, however, did not provide other details about how the poll was conducted.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Russian scientist CAUGHT leaking key hypersonic missile data to NATO (VIDEO)

Russian 60 Minutes program further highlights differences between the US sensationalist “fake news” and the FSB’s careful investigation.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

The Russian Federation’s VESTI news program “60 minutes” reports that one of their missile development scientists, 74 year old Dr. Viktor Kudryavtsev, an aerodynamics and hydrodynamics expert, was arrested by the FSB two months ago on charges of espionage in connection with passing along classified information about the breakthrough Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile technology to NATO operatives.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

The report further details what is described as proof of the new missile technology with a brief film clip of a missile launch and a strike on a target in the Sea of Okhostsk.

The West has been slow to accept that the Russian Federation truly has developed hypersonic weapons technology, and the Vesti commentators were sharp-witted in pointing out this fact.

Dr. Kudryavtsev is presently being held in the Lefortovo detention facility while his behavior is further being investigated.

A guest on the program, Igor Korotchenko, who works as Director in Chief of the National Defense magazine in Russia, described the process that the FSB follows when pursuing an investigation, and notes that the information of an arrest is released only after all investigation has conclusively shown an answer. In detailing the process that the FSB agencies follow, along with the oversight of Russian courts, Mr. Korotchenko stated it this way:

The fact that an arrest has been made means there is enough proof for a case against this person. The materials (collected during the investigation) make up the body of evidence that will be used during the trial… It is important to understand that when any espionage is realized, the authorities must verify they have a sustainable evidential basis for the necessary court verdict. This being said, in this case, the person’s age or status are irrelevant.”

This answer was to explain, as one of the anchors of the program seemed upset that a 74 year old man is in isolation for questioning on espionage charges. But Mr. Korotchenko held his position:

What matters is that this person probably has a top-secret security clearance. This is one of the highest security clearance levels with access to top-secret classified information. We will soon learn whether this man leaked this information deliberately or accidentally. Either way, he did pass this information to one of the Western intelligence agencies. I will dare to assume which of them are the most eager to obtain information about Russia’s sophisticated weapons systems.

He further went on to point out that the American CIA and the British SIS (Secret Intelligence Service) are the two most active agencies in the West, often working together.

It should be noted that in Russia, like the United States, there are “liberal-minded” people who feel torn by the urge to be compassionate, as in thinking about the fate of a 74 year old man who now sits in isolation during this phase of the investigation into his actions, and the image of the old KGB as it sometimes is projected onto the FSB agencies of today.

What appears to be very different from the United States is that the approach of “the facts are the facts” is still dominant, and the attitude of the nation to not give itself away due to emotionalism is still very strong. When viewed against the scenery of the US mainstream media led “court of public opinion”, which seeks to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency simply by slandering him with unproven stories and accusations, the differences between the two countries process – and results – are striking.

The report is shown here on video with subtitles:

Continue Reading

Latest

Imran khan claims premiership in Pakistani election

Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

During the fallout from his failure to score victory during the last election, in 2013, Islamabad saw the ‘wrath of Khan’ in the protests which were led by his party members while Khan claimed the election was rigged against him. This time, however, Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it, although some claims of election rigging are still floating around. Khan has a lot on his plate to accomplish, as Pakistan is a major player in the region with a blossoming relationship with China, a status as a nuclear power, and saying that Islamabad has a rocky relationship with India would be putting it very very mildly. Khan, therefore, has a history that is more than just his cricket stardom, as he’s been politically active for some time. He’s also been socially active, through his charitable works, he is presented as a force to help the poor, which is also a part of his campaign, in addition to improving the Middle Eastern country’s infrastructure. Presently, Khan is in the process of assembling enough support to form a governmental coalition.

The New York Times reports:

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Several key parties on Saturday began to coalesce around Imran Khan, the cricket star whose political party won Pakistan’s elections, paving the way for him to form a majority in the country’s National Assembly and ascend to the premiership.

It’s not as if any of the rival parties have congratulated Mr. Khan for a race well won. In Pakistan, which is on the cusp of having only its second peaceful civilian transfer of power, that doesn’t usually happen. The losing parties typically cry foul, hold their nose and then step into parliament.

But this election seems to have generated more hard feelings than most. Human rights groups, academics and many others say that Pakistan’s powerful military helped Mr. Khan by arresting and threatening his political rivals in the months leading up to the vote on Wednesday, all but securing his victory.

Western governments have been watching closely. Pakistan, a nuclear power and the world’s sixth-most populous country, continues to struggle with violent extremism.

Many of the leading rival parties here are furious about the election results, but several smaller ones are falling to the side of Mr. Khan, who over the years has undergone a complex metamorphosis from celebrity athlete and international ladies’ man to strident politician.

“We are in a complicated situation,” said Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, a party that won six assembly seats.

Mr. Sattar said that based on moral principals, he had “serious reservations” about joining a coalition with Mr. Khan’s party. But, he added, his party would “rather be part of the government than protest on the streets.”

One religious party that fared badly in the election threatened on Friday to stage street protests over the results, but representatives of several larger parties said there was little support for that.

The National Assembly, Pakistan’s parliament, has 272 contested seats and Mr. Khan’s party has done far better than all the others, winning 115 seats.

But 115 seats is still short of an outright majority. Mr. Khan has been holding meeting after meeting, and his party leaders have been furiously making long and ingratiating phone calls to charm another 20 or so politicians to join their side. In Pakistan there are many smaller parties and independents, holding around 50 assembly seats.

Moonis Elahi, a leader of another party, said that he had come to “an understanding” with Mr. Khan’s party and that he was trying to convince other politicians to join as well.

On Saturday, Mr. Khan’s party sounded supremely confident.

“We already have the support of several winning candidates to form the federal government,’’ said Naeem-ul-Haq, a party official.

He said that all Mr. Khan was waiting for was Pakistan’s president to call the next session of the National Assembly, which should happen by mid August.

The biggest loser in these elections has been the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the former governing party that saw its parliamentary power reduced to 64 seats. Its leader, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was thrown in jail less than two weeks before the election on corruption charges, damaging the party’s chances. Documents released through the Panama Papers leak helped build against Mr. Sharif.

But analysts say that many Pakistani politicians are corrupt and that the security services selectively targeted Mr. Sharif, his family and some of his allies because their leaders had found Mr. Sharif difficult to work with.

His political party has repeatedly called this election unfair, and party leaders had discussed boycotting the parliament.

But it seems the party has come around to accept Mr. Khan’s victory, deciding to participate in the National Assembly as part of the opposition.

One adviser to the party’s leadership said that while the party was still mulling over its options on Saturday afternoon, its large numbers mean that it could give Mr. Khan’s party a tough time in the assembly.

It’s not like Mr. Khan was a quiet loser when his party was badly beaten in Pakistan’s last major elections in 2013. Mr. Khan claimed the vote had been rigged, and his party members led violent protests that tied up Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for months.

Khan is going to have his work cut out for him as he labours to clean up corruption. Previous Pakistani president and his daughter were sentenced to prison terms of of 10 and 7 years respectively on corruption charges. Should ex president Sharif’s party decide, the could hold protests to challenge Khan’s position, and therefore make it difficult for him to form the coalition that he will need in order to successfully rule the Middle Eastern country. Such protests would be a play from Khan’s playbook, which was a tactic that he employed following Sharif’s most recent victory at the polls, and would be the only hope that Sharif would have of freedom before the expiration of his prison term. Otherwise, Khan will smoothly transition into his position as the Prime Minister, which he promises that he will use to ensure that the fruits of the labour of the Pakistani will manage to trickle down to the common man. It’s a tall order, but Khan has a reputation for building hospitals and helping the poor, so he’s got the background to see it through.

Continue Reading

Latest

Displaced Syrians return to town liberated from Islamic State

Meanwhile, jihadists flee to the refuge of Israel and their Western backers

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Following the call of Assad’s government for displaced citizens to return to their homeland, hundreds of civilians have returned to homes in town liberated from the occupation of ISIS affiliated terrorists. The Jaleen area has been cleared of terrorists and any possible mines which they might have left behind, in order to render the area safe enough for the repatriation of its population. The Jaleen area is near to some of the most recent conflicts with ISIS affiliated terrorists as Syrian forces have been routing them from the areas around Daraa, forcing the jihadists to flee, some of which are presently fleeing to the refuge of Israel and some of their Western backers.

Al-Masdar reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Hundreds of displaced civilians have returned to their homes in the Daraa Governorate town of Jaleen after it was liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), hundreds of internally displaced civilians were given the green light by the Syrian military to return to their homes in Jaleen after it was ruled safe of any potential explosives left behind by Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.

Once Jaleen was liberated, the Syrian Arab Army sent in their demining teams to quickly clear the explosives left behind by the Islamic State terrorists.

Many of these residents of Jaleen were previously displaced after the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists took over the town a few years ago.

Since the beginning of hostilities, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in Syria and over five and a half million refugees have been registered by the UNHCR, with over 3.5 million of them in Turkey with Jordan, Lebanon, and Germany being host to large numbers of displaced Syrians. As Syria’s ally, Russia is also aiming to help the war torn nation recover from the terrible conflict by calling on European nations to help foster conditions to further facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending