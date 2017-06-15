British Liberal leader admits one cannot be a liberal and a Christian

Tim Farron had a choice to make between liberalism and Christ. He chose wisely.

The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democratic party has resigned after being pressured by party faithful over his Christian religion. Former Liberal Democratic leader Tim Farron ran an honourable campaign promising a second referendum on Brexit, something which many British people want.

However, what he did not expect was that a party of sexual libertine identity politics would chastise him for his Christian beliefs. It seems there’s no more tolerance in the modern western liberalism for the Christian faith.

In a statement, Mr. Farron said,

“The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader. A better, wiser person may have been able to deal with this more successfully, to remain faithful to Christ while leading a political party in the current environment. To be a leader, particularly of a progressive liberal party in 2017 and to live as a committed Christian and to hold faithful to the Bible’s teaching has felt impossible for me”.

Of course, Mr. Farron may have resigned anyway due to a rather poor performance in the UK’s recent general election, but it is a true shame that Christophobia pushed a generally good man out of a job.

I personally wish Tim Farron the best for the future in spite of my strong disagreements with liberal ideology.