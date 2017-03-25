British launch military build up in Estonia; ‘biggest since cold war’

What the hell kind of business does the British army have in Estonia?

UK Defense Minister Michael Fallon has announced a big military build up in Estonia, including over 100 pieces of artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), according to a report by Southfront.

Fallon himself claimed that the build up is “one of the biggest military deployments in Eastern Europe since the cold war.” The UK defense ministry called the exercise, “one of the largest ever NATO deployments.”

The troops and equipment arriving include 80o British troops and “Titan, Terrier and Trojan armored battlefield engineer vehicles… Challenger 2 tanks and the Warrior infantry fighting vehicle.”

The reinforcements will join about 100 British soldiers already present in Estonia.

Well, surely the “biggest since the cold war” military build up directly on Russia’s border is not at all provocative and will be interpreted by Moscow as a harmless peaceful exercise.

Right?

More details from the Southfront report: