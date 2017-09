China’s CGTV has hosted a media forum to coincide with the BRICS summit which formally opens on the 3rd of September.

As part of the forum, CGTV invited leading broadcasters from fellow BRICS nations including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle represented RT where he offered insights on global developments in politics, the economy and media from a Russian perspective.

Now watch the full discussion below.