BRICS committed to strengthened economic cooperation in the face of trade war

The world will continue turning round, with or without America’s approval

15 hours ago

With the rise of protectionist tendencies and Trump’s billowing trade war, the five leaders of the BRICS bloc, which represents over 40% of the world’s GDP, are committing themselves to an even closer degree of economic cooperation in a joint declaration following a meeting in Johannesburg for the annual summit. Trade between BRICS members grew by 30% in 2017, and, in the wake of Trump’s tariffs regime, is likely to increase as members seek to further diversify their trade portfolios as well as mitigate the damage done by Trump’s war to put or keep America on top of the world.

Press-TV reports:

The member states of BRICS, the association of five major emerging economies, have pledged to strengthen their economic cooperation as the US continues to beat the drum for trade war and unilateralism.

“We express concern at the spill-over effects of macro-economic policy measures in some major advanced economies,” the heads of the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – said in a joint statement on Thursday after meeting in Johannesburg for an annual summit.

They added that the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges, stressing the importance of an open world economy.

Addressing the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa on the second day of the talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “We should stay committed to multilateralism”.

He further called on BRICS members states to deepen strategic partnership and open up the second “golden decade”.

The session, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was also attended by Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Putin also addressed the summit, saying, “BRICS has a unique place in the global economy — this is the largest market in the world, the joint GDP is 42 percent of the global GDP and it keeps growing”.

“In 2017, the trade with our BRICS countries has grown 30 percent, and we are aiming at further developing this kind of partnership,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion (428 billion euros) of Chinese imports, complaining that China’s trade surplus with the US is due to unfair currency manipulation.

Trump has slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars, as well as tariffs on steel and aluminumm from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg between July 25 and 27. Heads of state or government from the five member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are discussing areas of possible cooperation.

Numerous economic forums and summits have taken place this year which position themselves in staunch opposition to Trump’s trade war, not merely those of the EAEU, SCO, SPIEF, etc., but also several of Trump’s NATO and G7 allies, who have been speaking out against Trump’s brand of protectionism and unilateralism. Repeatedly, the way forward is the way of multilateralism, free trade, and a rules based system, as is agreed upon by most world leaders. But Trump is shaking things up and drawing the battle lines with his agenda of setting up sides. More frequently, however, he seems to end up pushing allies away and scoring agreements and deals between allies and non allies, and non allies amongst each other, sometimes even in ways which specifically and strategically aim to bypass America. The 2018 BRICS summit seems to show that the world will still keep turning round, with or without the approval or political/economic participation of America.

Imran khan claims premiership in Pakistani election

Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it

6 mins ago

July 29, 2018

During the fallout from his failure to score victory during the last election, in 2013, Islamabad saw the ‘wrath of Khan’ in the protests which were led by his party members while Khan claimed the election was rigged against him. This time, however, Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it, although some claims of election rigging are still floating around. Khan has a lot on his plate to accomplish, as Pakistan is a major player in the region with a blossoming relationship with China, a status as a nuclear power, and saying that Islamabad has a rocky relationship with India would be putting it very very mildly. Khan, therefore, has a history that is more than just his cricket stardom, as he’s been politically active for some time. He’s also been socially active, through his charitable works, he is presented as a force to help the poor, which is also a part of his campaign, in addition to improving the Middle Eastern country’s infrastructure. Presently, Khan is in the process of assembling enough support to form a governmental coalition.

The New York Times reports:

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Several key parties on Saturday began to coalesce around Imran Khan, the cricket star whose political party won Pakistan’s elections, paving the way for him to form a majority in the country’s National Assembly and ascend to the premiership.

It’s not as if any of the rival parties have congratulated Mr. Khan for a race well won. In Pakistan, which is on the cusp of having only its second peaceful civilian transfer of power, that doesn’t usually happen. The losing parties typically cry foul, hold their nose and then step into parliament.

But this election seems to have generated more hard feelings than most. Human rights groups, academics and many others say that Pakistan’s powerful military helped Mr. Khan by arresting and threatening his political rivals in the months leading up to the vote on Wednesday, all but securing his victory.

Western governments have been watching closely. Pakistan, a nuclear power and the world’s sixth-most populous country, continues to struggle with violent extremism.

Many of the leading rival parties here are furious about the election results, but several smaller ones are falling to the side of Mr. Khan, who over the years has undergone a complex metamorphosis from celebrity athlete and international ladies’ man to strident politician.

“We are in a complicated situation,” said Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, a party that won six assembly seats.

Mr. Sattar said that based on moral principals, he had “serious reservations” about joining a coalition with Mr. Khan’s party. But, he added, his party would “rather be part of the government than protest on the streets.”

One religious party that fared badly in the election threatened on Friday to stage street protests over the results, but representatives of several larger parties said there was little support for that.

The National Assembly, Pakistan’s parliament, has 272 contested seats and Mr. Khan’s party has done far better than all the others, winning 115 seats.

But 115 seats is still short of an outright majority. Mr. Khan has been holding meeting after meeting, and his party leaders have been furiously making long and ingratiating phone calls to charm another 20 or so politicians to join their side. In Pakistan there are many smaller parties and independents, holding around 50 assembly seats.

Moonis Elahi, a leader of another party, said that he had come to “an understanding” with Mr. Khan’s party and that he was trying to convince other politicians to join as well.

On Saturday, Mr. Khan’s party sounded supremely confident.

“We already have the support of several winning candidates to form the federal government,’’ said Naeem-ul-Haq, a party official.

He said that all Mr. Khan was waiting for was Pakistan’s president to call the next session of the National Assembly, which should happen by mid August.

The biggest loser in these elections has been the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the former governing party that saw its parliamentary power reduced to 64 seats. Its leader, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was thrown in jail less than two weeks before the election on corruption charges, damaging the party’s chances. Documents released through the Panama Papers leak helped build against Mr. Sharif.

But analysts say that many Pakistani politicians are corrupt and that the security services selectively targeted Mr. Sharif, his family and some of his allies because their leaders had found Mr. Sharif difficult to work with.

His political party has repeatedly called this election unfair, and party leaders had discussed boycotting the parliament.

But it seems the party has come around to accept Mr. Khan’s victory, deciding to participate in the National Assembly as part of the opposition.

One adviser to the party’s leadership said that while the party was still mulling over its options on Saturday afternoon, its large numbers mean that it could give Mr. Khan’s party a tough time in the assembly.

It’s not like Mr. Khan was a quiet loser when his party was badly beaten in Pakistan’s last major elections in 2013. Mr. Khan claimed the vote had been rigged, and his party members led violent protests that tied up Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for months.

Khan is going to have his work cut out for him as he labours to clean up corruption. Previous Pakistani president and his daughter were sentenced to prison terms of of 10 and 7 years respectively on corruption charges. Should ex president Sharif’s party decide, the could hold protests to challenge Khan’s position, and therefore make it difficult for him to form the coalition that he will need in order to successfully rule the Middle Eastern country. Such protests would be a play from Khan’s playbook, which was a tactic that he employed following Sharif’s most recent victory at the polls, and would be the only hope that Sharif would have of freedom before the expiration of his prison term. Otherwise, Khan will smoothly transition into his position as the Prime Minister, which he promises that he will use to ensure that the fruits of the labour of the Pakistani will manage to trickle down to the common man. It’s a tall order, but Khan has a reputation for building hospitals and helping the poor, so he’s got the background to see it through.

Displaced Syrians return to town liberated from Islamic State

Meanwhile, jihadists flee to the refuge of Israel and their Western backers

47 mins ago

July 29, 2018

Following the call of Assad’s government for displaced citizens to return to their homeland, hundreds of civilians have returned to homes in town liberated from the occupation of ISIS affiliated terrorists. The Jaleen area has been cleared of terrorists and any possible mines which they might have left behind, in order to render the area safe enough for the repatriation of its population. The Jaleen area is near to some of the most recent conflicts with ISIS affiliated terrorists as Syrian forces have been routing them from the areas around Daraa, forcing the jihadists to flee, some of which are presently fleeing to the refuge of Israel and some of their Western backers.

Al-Masdar reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Hundreds of displaced civilians have returned to their homes in the Daraa Governorate town of Jaleen after it was liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), hundreds of internally displaced civilians were given the green light by the Syrian military to return to their homes in Jaleen after it was ruled safe of any potential explosives left behind by Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.

Once Jaleen was liberated, the Syrian Arab Army sent in their demining teams to quickly clear the explosives left behind by the Islamic State terrorists.

Many of these residents of Jaleen were previously displaced after the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists took over the town a few years ago.

Since the beginning of hostilities, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in Syria and over five and a half million refugees have been registered by the UNHCR, with over 3.5 million of them in Turkey with Jordan, Lebanon, and Germany being host to large numbers of displaced Syrians. As Syria’s ally, Russia is also aiming to help the war torn nation recover from the terrible conflict by calling on European nations to help foster conditions to further facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

Iran initiates production line for air-to-air missiles

Iran has the capability to not only manufacture the missiles, but also to tweak the technology and mechanics so as to suit the needs of the Iranian military

2 hours ago

July 29, 2018

Iranian Minister of Defense, Amir Hatami, attended the opening of a production line for the manufacture of air-to-air missiles in Iran. He was keen to make note of the fact that Iran has the capability to not only manufacture the missiles, but also to tweak the technology and mechanics so as to suit the needs of the Iranian military, rather than finding itself in a position which would seeking the technological competence elsewhere. The Faqoor missiles are said to be designed with state-of-the-art technology and successfully passed trials last year.

Kuwait News Agency reports:

TEHRAN, July 23 (KUNA) — Iran announced Monday the launch of a production line of a local medium0range air-to-air missile, which was successfully tested last year.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami was quoted by official media as saying Fakoor was designed and manufactured in accordance with state-of-the-art technology.

“Many countries just import the technology but cannot improve it to make new version of the missile according to their needs, but Iran as a missile producer has the ability to do so,” he said.

He said Iranian experts succeeded in launching the production line despite sanctions.
All fighter jets are capable of carrying Fakoor missile, he noted.

With Iran’s role in Syria and Yemen, an increased capability to manage threats is not well received by the Western supporters of Iran’s foes, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel is actively concerning itself with launching attacks on Iranian forces identified within Syrian territory, with or without the blessing of the Syrian government, and the situation in Yemen grows more dire by the day. To top it off, the Middle Eastern country finds itself routinely threatened by the United States.

