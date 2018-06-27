Brexit obtains royal approval from Queen

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II has given her royal assent to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit legislation which has finally made its way through Parliament.

Reuters reports:

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth granted royal assent to Prime Minister Theresa May’s flagship Brexit legislation on Tuesday, ending months of debate over the legislation that will formally end the country’s European Union membership. The House of Commons speaker John Bercow said the EU withdrawal bill, passed by both houses of parliament last week, had been signed into law by the monarch, to cheers from Conservative lawmakers. “I have to notify the House in accordance with the Royal Assent Act 1967 that her Majesty has signified her royal assent to the following acts … European Union Withdrawal Act 2018,” Commons Speaker John Bercow told lawmakers during a session of the house.

Many were wondering if and when the Brexit was going to commence, conjecturing that Parliament was simply going to keep kicking the ball down the field as far as they possibly could to avoid the political damage that could be wrought by Brexit, based on what it means for Britain. Now, it’s time for Britain to cultivate relationships on its lonesome, perhaps after the fashion of Donald Trump, who prefers bilateral relationships over multilateral agreements.

