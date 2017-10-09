Brexit and Nigel Farage! Hillary Clinton’s latest excuse for losing the US election

Hillary Clinton says she now hates Nigel Farage, blaming the UKIP leader (and Brexit) for her election loss.

Hillary connects Farage to Trump, and alpha male behavior, and silver back gorillas…thank God Hillary is not President of the United States.

Clinton is in the UK promoting her book “What Happened”, and we fear that should Hillary travel deeper into the European continent to promote her fiction (say France)…then next in line for her blame game tirade would certainly be Marine Le Pen.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

If you’re Hillary Clinton, there is never enough blame to go around. If you’re a Democrat, you want Clinton to enjoy her golden years in peace — and away from the political scene. If you’re a Republican, you can’t stop but eat popcorn as the Clinton dumpster fire continues to burn. And if you’re Brexit bad boy Nigel Farage — you’re next!

Westmonster reports: