Breitbart declares #WAR on these three American institutions

Breitbart’s Senior Editor has declared #WAR against hollywood, Democrats and the Republican party elitists.

After Steve Bannon’s departure, Breitbart’s Joel Pollack tweeted…

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The Senior Editor at Breitbart media, Joel Pollack, went on with MSNBC Friday after new broke that Steve Bannon was leaving the Trump White House.

By five o’clock Bannon had returned to Breitbart and chaired the company’s evening editorial meeting.

Joel Pollack told MSNBC that Breitbart will continue their war on Hollywood and the media, Democrats, and the Republican establishment.