Breitbart declares #WAR on these three American institutions

Breitbart’s Senior Editor has declared #WAR against hollywood, Democrats and the Republican party elitists.
After Steve Bannon’s departure, Breitbart’s Joel Pollack tweeted…
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 18, 2017
Via The Gateway Pundit…
The Senior Editor at Breitbart media, Joel Pollack, went on with MSNBC Friday after new broke that Steve Bannon was leaving the Trump White House.
By five o’clock Bannon had returned to Breitbart and chaired the company’s evening editorial meeting.
Joel Pollack told MSNBC that Breitbart will continue their war on Hollywood and the media, Democrats, and the Republican establishment.
Joel Pollack told MSNBC…
Hashtag ‘War” has been our motto since the days of Andrew Breitbart. And we use it whenever we go to war against our three main targets which are, in order – Hollywood and the mainstream media, number one – the Democratic party and institutional left, number two – and the Republican establishment in Washington, number three.
Our mission remains the same as it has been before Trump, as it was after he was elected and as it will continue to be.
Interesting @MSNBC segment with @AliVelshi and @joelpollak https://t.co/cd011s0Wvn
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 18, 2017
Interesting @MSNBC segment with @AliVelshi and @joelpollak https://t.co/cd011s0Wvn
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 18, 2017
Loading…