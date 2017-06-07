WW3 is on the horizon. Turkey set to approve “fast-track” deployment of troops to Qatar

Moments ago The Duran reported on reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have accused Saudi Arabia of being behind the terrorist attacks in Tehran.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but it is common knowledge that Saudi Arabia is the main sponsor of ISIS, as it pushes to overthrow Assad in Syria. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are connecting the dots, and all roads are leading to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey is aligned against Iran in Syria, but is now throwing its support clearly behind Qatar.

A tangled web of alliances is coming into confrontation across multiple fronts throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf region.

Reuters reports… Turkey threw its support behind Qatar on Wednesday, with officials saying it could fast-track troop deployment and provide crucial food and water supplies to the Gulf Arab country facing isolation from some of the biggest Middle Eastern powers. Lawmakers from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and the nationalist opposition MHP on Wednesday proposed bringing forward approval of a draft bill that will allow Turkish troops to be deployed to Turkey’s military base in Qatar, party officials told Reuters. The Turkish parliament was also set to bring forward approval of a draft accord between the two countries on military training cooperation, the officials said. Both bills, which were drawn up before the spat erupted, are expected to be approved by the Ankara parliament on Wednesday. Turkey’s lira weakened after the move.

“Presenting Qatar as a supporter of terrorism is a serious accusation,” the Turkish leader said. “I know [Qatar’s leaders] well and if that had been the case, I would have been the first head of state to confront them” which of course is ironic coming from near-dictator, who last year cracked down on over 100,000 Turkish citizens accusing them of cooperating with Fethulah Gulen’s “shadow state”, and who has been accused of using false flag terrorist attacks to crack down on the Kurdish minority in his country. On Wednesday morning Turkish support for Qatar escalated after the country’s parliament was expected to fast-track a draft bill allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar, officials from the ruling AK Party and the nationalist opposition said. The imminent Turkish decision to deploy troops comes as a Saudi 24 hour ultimatum, issued on Tuesday night, and containing 10 conditions among which demands by Saudi Arabia is that Qatar end all ties Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, is ticking. While it was unclear what the outcome would be should Qatar fail to comply, some analysts have gone so far as to suggest a “military confrontation.”

