BREAKING: Vladimir Putin will not retaliate against US sanctions

Putin will not response to Obama's dismissal of Russian diplomats. He will wait patiently for Donald Trump.

President Putin has issued a statement concerning a possible Russian response to Barack Obama’s expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US.

Vladimir Putin said:

“We reserve the right to retaliate, but we will not sink to the level of this irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy. We will take further moves on restoring Russian-American relations based on the policies that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump adopts”.

Vladimir Putin is no longer concealing the fact that his personal relationship with Barack Obama has been overwhelmingly negative. Furthermore it is clear that Putin won’t let the last months of a lame-duck presidency deter the progress in US-Russian relations that is virtually inevitable when Donald Trump enters the White House.

Barack Obama is now isolated. The world awaits Trump and Russia will not chase Obama’s sinking ship to the depths of the abyss. Putin once again shows restraint and calm in front of Obama’s childish hysteria.