BREAKING: US special services to search Russian Consulate building in San Francisco

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has reported that US security services including the FBI intend to search and possibly strip the facilities at the Russian Consulate in San Francisco as well as the residences of Russian diplomats living in the US.

The statement accuses the United States of a gross violation of the Vienna Convention which defines the property of foreign embassies and missions abroad as the sovereign territory of the nation whose embassy is on the property.

The current US actions demonstrate an atmosphere of hostility against Russia that is if anything elevated from that which transpired under Barack Obama.

Below is the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry in full: