in Latest, News

BREAKING: US sends nuclear-capable bombers near North Korean coast in show of force (PHOTOS)

The US has flown nuclear-capable B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by F-15 fighters near North Korea’s coast, Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

901 Views 1 Comment

The statement went on to read:

“Earlier today, US Air Force B-1 B Lancer bombers from Guam, along with US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea … This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and clear message that the President [Donald Trump] has many military options to defeat any threat. North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies.”

At the UN on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies. Earlier on Saturday, a magnitude 3.4 tremor was detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site, sparking fears that the country could have carried out another test. But experts and international nuclear test monitors said they believed it was a natural quake.

“This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any U.S. fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take (North Korea’s) reckless behavior,” said White.

The DMZ is a small strip of land that separates North and South Korea at the 38th parallel. It was created after a cessation of hostilities in 1953, effectively ending the Korean War.

What do you think?

-8 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 8

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 8

Downvotes percentage: 100.000000%

B-1BDonald TrumpKorean WarNorth KoreaUNUS

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. Mr Trump apparently does not understand that, once a war is started, those who began it lose control of events. If he attacks North Korea, and if the war escalates to a nuclear exchange, it is likely that Russia and/or China will be drawn in.

    If the USA carries out a nuclear strike on either Russia or China, it is the USA that will be completely destroyed. That may be hard to understand for a people who have not experienced foreign invasion for 200 years, and civil war for 150 years – but it will happen nonetheless.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Syria blasts the US, Turkey and Israel while praising Russia and Iran in a POWERFUL proclamation against terrorism and imperialism (VIDEO)

North Korea warns “mentally deranged” Trump that rockets will inevitably visit the US mainland (FULL VIDEO)