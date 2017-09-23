BREAKING: US sends nuclear-capable bombers near North Korean coast in show of force (PHOTOS)

The statement went on to read:

“Earlier today, US Air Force B-1 B Lancer bombers from Guam, along with US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea … This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and clear message that the President [Donald Trump] has many military options to defeat any threat. North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies.”

#USAF bombers, fighters fly in international airspace east of #NorthKorea, farthest north of the DMZ in 21st century https://t.co/R5DLUQigSF pic.twitter.com/fsFx4Q1oKE — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) September 23, 2017

#PACOM stands prepared to use our full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies if called upon to do so. — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) September 23, 2017

At the UN on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies. Earlier on Saturday, a magnitude 3.4 tremor was detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site, sparking fears that the country could have carried out another test. But experts and international nuclear test monitors said they believed it was a natural quake.

“This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any U.S. fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take (North Korea’s) reckless behavior,” said White.

The DMZ is a small strip of land that separates North and South Korea at the 38th parallel. It was created after a cessation of hostilities in 1953, effectively ending the Korean War.