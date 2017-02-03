BREAKING: US expands sanctions on Iran

The US government has blacklisted 13 individuals and 12 businesses a day after President Trump's administration placed Iran "on notice" and threatened a response over Tehran's ballistic missile tests.

Eight of the thirteen blacklisted individuals are Iranian citizens, three are Chinese, and two Arab. The story with the blacklisted businesses is very similar – most are based out of Iran. However, there are two Chinese, three Lebanese and one entity located in the United Arab Emirates that are also listed.

RT is reporting the following details: