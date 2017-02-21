BREAKING: Ukraine blocks commemorative resolution for Vitaly Churkin at the UN

Ukraine's decision to block the adoption of a commemorative resolution by the UN Security Council dedicated to late Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin is "beyond good and evil", says Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

“I know how the UN works. I believe that [Ukraine’s] permanent representative would not do this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is quoted as saying in a Sputnik report.

“This goes against Christian values. It’s beyond good and evil. Thanks to the current Ukrainian authorities, however, we are accustomed to the fact that someone in their country treats Russians, and anyone who refuses to dance to the pipe of neo-Nazis, precisely like that,” Lavrov added.

Sputnik is reporting the following details: