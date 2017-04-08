BREAKING: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancels trip to Moscow

Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Boris Johnson has cancelled his upcoming trip to Moscow after consultations with the United States.

In a statement on the cancellation, Johnson said,

“Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally. My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run up to the G7 meeting on 10 and 11 April, to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process. I will be working to arrange for other like-minded partners to meet and explore next steps soon too. I discussed these plans in detail with Secretary Tillerson. He will visit Moscow as planned and, following the G7 meeting, will be able to deliver that clear and coordinated message to the Russians. We deplore Russia’s continued defence of the Assad regime even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. We call on Russia to do everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the shocking events of the last week are never repeated”.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s trip to Moscow, scheduled for next week, is still set to go ahead, albeit with an apparently different agenda.