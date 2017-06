He blamed the fainting episode on low blood sugar levels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen fainting during morning prayers in Istanbul on Sunday morning.

He emerged later stating that he had made a full recovery.

Erdogan explained the situation in the following way,

“I experience blood pressure instability depending on my sugar level. Thank God for the quick recovery. I am in a good condition now”.

Eid celebrations organising by Erdogan’s AK party are expected to continue as scheduled.