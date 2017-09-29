BREAKING: Trump’s Health Secretary Tom Price resigns

The US Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned from his position, in the first major resignation or firing from the Trump White House since Steve Bannon’s dramatic exit on 18 August of this year.

According to a statement from the White House press secretary,

“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today the President accepted. The president intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017. Mr. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and [the] Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion”.

Prior to his appointment as Health Secretary, Price was a member of the US House of Representatives for the US state of Georgia.

Price’s time in the White House was marred by allegations of spending vast amounts of public money on travel.

Sputnik reports,

“Price recently racked up at least $1 million in expenses — with the White House’s prior authorization — on jet trips around the US, to Asia, Africa, and Europe. In one case, Price took a $25,000 round trip from Washington to Philadelphia when a government employee could make the same flight for about $750 flying on a commercial airliner with tickets purchased by the government’s procurement arm, the General Services Administration (GSA)”.

Last month, Donald Trump lost 5 key members of White House staff.