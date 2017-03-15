BREAKING: Trump’s 2005 tax returns. Big winner, President Trump. Big loser Rachel Maddow

Trump tax returns…

Big winner: Donald Trump.

The tax returns released show Trump paying lots of taxes to the federal government…$38 million to be precise. 25% of income. Way more than Romney and Obama. FYI, MSNBC/COMCAST paid 24%.

The fake news story about Trump withholding tax returns because he avoided paying is now fully debunked.

Big loser:

Rachel Maddow. The Hillary Clinton surrogate was squirming during her big breaking news segment trying to find some sort of controversy in Trump’s 2005 tax returns. She found none, so she pivoted back to the Trump-Russia fake news story.

Maddow looked like a complete fool, and with it MSNBC looked more and more like the fake news, we know them to be.

Clean copies of Trump's tax returns pic.twitter.com/exJJZ5QqnG — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) March 15, 2017

Via Zerohedge…

While Rachel Maddow drones on with the coherence of Janet Yellen, losing thousands of viewers by the minute, the MSNBC anchor was promptly scooped not only by the White House which revealed her “secret” one hour in advance, but also by the Daily Beast which reported that its contributor David Cay Johnston had obtained the first two pages of Trump’s 2005 federal income tax return, allegedly receiving them in the mail, and posted his “analysts” on his website, DCReport.org. According to the documents, Trump and his wife Melania paid $38 million in total income tax, consisting of $5.3 million in regular federal income tax, and an additional $31 million of “alternative minimum tax,” or AMT. The White House statement confirmed the finding: “Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the White House said in a statement. “That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that.” As the Beast notes, 2005 was the year that Trump, then a newly minted reality star, made his last big score as a real-life real estate developer, when he sold two properties, one on Manhattan’s west side and one in San Francisco, to Hong Kong investors, accounting for the lion’s share of his income that year. “It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the White House statement concluded. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.” But the real story here is that there is no story: what MSNBC confirmed is that Trump made more money than some of his critics said he made in the period in question, and more importantly, that he paid a generous effective income tax rate, well above the 14.1% rate paid by Mitt Romney, and even higher than the 13.5% federal tax rate paid by Bernie Sanders in 2014. Sadly for Maddow, with this attempt at a “blockbuster” story which has quickly backfired, she may well have killed the great distraction that was the trope of Trump’s tax returns, and which the rest of the “resistance” press hammered on every now and then.

It took over 30 years for someone to top @GeraldoRivera for biggest over-hyped live TV epic fail in history. You did it Rachel Maddow ! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 15, 2017