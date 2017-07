Speaking beside French President Macron, Donald Trump praised the ceasefire in south-western Syria that was agreed upon between Russia, the US and Jordan.

Trump then said that several other ceasefires are in the works in other parts of Syria and implied that it is through Russia-US cooperation that one could someday witness a Syria where “no bullets are fired”.

This is the first time any high ranking politician in either Russia or the US has hinted that further ceasefires might be in store.