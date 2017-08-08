BREAKING: Trump promises “fire & fury” for North Korea

Donald Trump and North Korean media are equally famous for dramatic rhetoric, but today, Donald Trump has upped the stakes saying the following when asked by a reporter to respond to North Korea’s latest statements about the United States.

Trump said that Pyongyang “best not make any more threats to the US”.

He added that further North Korean threats,

“will be met with fire & fury — and frankly power — the likes of which the world has never seen before”.

North Korea has not yet commented, but likely will within the next day.