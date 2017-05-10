BREAKING: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey – White House reports

President Donald Trump has dismissed FBI director James Comey, on recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

“The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room on Tuesday.

Comey also has been under fire from Democrats over his announcement, less than two weeks before the November election, that the FBI was reopening an e-mail investigation into Clinton.

The White House said Trump’s actions to fire Comey were based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

A search for a new permanent FBI director will begin immediately, the White House said.