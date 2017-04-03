BREAKING: Terror in St. Petersburg. 11 dead, 45 injured in Metro blasts

Vladimir Putin has said it may have been a terrorist attack. The entire St. Petersburg Metro system is now closed.

Two large blasts have been reported at St. Petersburg’s Sennaya Ploschad and Tekhnologichesky Institute metro stations.

At least 11 people have been killed by the blasts and 45 are reported as injured.

Terrorism has been the confirmed cause of the carnage.

Early reports indicate that the blasts came from inside a train car.

Photos have emerged on social media showing the extent of the carnage.

Sputnik reports that, “At lest one of the explosive devices contained destructive agents”.

Shrapnel was expelled during the explosions.

Vladimir Putin said that terrorism is not being ruled out as a cause of the blasts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was meeting with his Belorussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the time of the explosions.

UPDATE: An exploded bomb has been found at a third St. Petersburg Metro station.

В Петербурге на синей ветке прогремел взрыв в вагоне – последние новости этого часа https://t.co/FXtsblv0uS — Life | Новости (@lifenews_ru) April 3, 2017

МОЛНИЯ! Взрыв произошел на станции метро "Технологический институт" Санкт-Петербурге pic.twitter.com/JAUAWumNR0 — МОЛНИЯ⚡️ (@molniatv) April 3, 2017

В Петербурге на станции "Технологический институт" произошёл взрыв в вагоне метро. pic.twitter.com/vx3PoLbCgJ — Лентач (@the_lentach) April 3, 2017

