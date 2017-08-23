BREAKING: Sudan authorities find Russian Ambassador dead

In February of 2017, The Duran reported on 4 dead Russian Diplomats in 3 months, following the tragic and sudden death of UN Envoy Vitaly Churkin.

Sudanese authorities have confirmed that a fifth Russian Ambassador has been found dead at his residence.

Via Sputnik News…

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Sudan Mirgayas M. Shirinskiy was pronounced dead on Wednesday, RIA Novosti reports. Before taking his post in Sudan, Shirinskiy served at the Russian embassies in Egypt, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.

RT has also confirmed the tragic news via the Russian Foreign Ministry…

Russia’s envoy to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky, has died in the capital, Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday evening, confirming earlier reports that the diplomat was found dead.

