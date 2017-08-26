BREAKING: Sebastian Gorka resigns from the Trump White House

In another stunning departure from the Trump White House, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned.

Gorka was aligned with Steve Bannon, who recently left the White House in what has been described as a deep state, soft coup.

The Trump White House has systematically purged all advisors who helped Donald Trump formulate his campaign policy, but have had minimal influence in a ‘Wall Street-Military General’ dominated White House.

Next in line, as the soft coup finalizes…Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway.

The Federalist reports…

“In a blunt resignation letter, the national security and counterterrorism expert expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration. “[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.” Gorka’s letter expressed unhappiness with the direction the Trump administration’s foreign policy has taken, as signaled by the president’s recent speech on Afghanistan: “Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week… “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost… “Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.”

Sebastian Gorka made news when he brought up Ukraine’s US election meddling with the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, while appearing on CNN with Anderson Cooper.

Gorka crushed CNN wth this statement…

“The story only has legs because the fake news industrial complex is obsessed. Nine months of accusations with zero, zero evidence of anything illegal.” “On the contrary, the DNC sends its operative onto the soil of a foreign nation, to the embassy of the Ukraine. Not to collect dirt, but to actually use it in a coordinated campaign with a foreign government.” “That’s what CNN should be covering. But why aren’t you?”