BREAKING: Russia’s Gerasimov & US Dunford discuss anti-terrorism efforts in Syria, Iraq

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Josef Dunford discussed in phone talks on Tuesday anti-terrorism efforts in Syria and Iraq, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and Iraq, discussed further actions to combat international terrorist organizations, as well as the functioning of the de-escalation zone in the south-west of the Syrian Arab Republic,”

the ministry said in a statement.