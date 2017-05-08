BREAKING: Russian FM Sergery Lavrov to meet US Secretary of State Tillerson in Washington D.C.

Lavrov and Tillerson's previous meeting was in Moscow last month.

The US State Department has confirmed that Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson will hold meetings in Washington D.C. between the 9th and 11th of May.

Talks will cover a wide range of issues but primarily will involve Syria.

This comes after US Defence Secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis said that, “the devil is in the details”, when asked about his opinion on the safe zones established last week by the Astana Group which includes Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The Syrian government and the United Nations both support the Memorandum.

