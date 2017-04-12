BREAKING: Putin and Tillerson meet in Moscow

Despite speculations that a meeting would never take place, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in fact meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

The unexpected meeting comes after Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where Lavrov issued a stern warning to Tillerson — DO NOT strike Syria again. Most experts and commentators claimed this wouldn’t happen due to the escalated tensions between Russia and the US over Syria.

A joint press conference is scheduled between the two foreign ministries. Secretary Tillerson expressed hope that this meeting will promote “open and frank” dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW