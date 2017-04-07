BREAKING: Putin says USA violated international law

Developing story. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued his first statement after US President Trump launched an illegal war against Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin…

“regards the strikes as aggression against a sovereign nation.”

Psekov said that the president believes the strikes were carried out “in violation of international law, and also under an invented pretext.”

“This step deals significant damage to US-Russian ties, which are already in a deplorable state.”

Via RT…